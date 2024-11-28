Police, JTF Initiate Rescue Plans For 3 Persons Abducted At Innoson Showroom

Share

The Anambra State Police Command and the security Joint Task Force (JTF) have launched a rescue operation for three persons abducted on Tuesday at the Innoson showroom, Nnewi, Anambra.

In a statement yesterday in Onitsha, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said that the victims were kidnapped in the evening at the Innoson motorcycle showroom on Owerri Road, Nnewi.

He said that the command had initiated operation for their rescue and had visited the scene of the incident and obtained useful information to assist the investigation.

He urged anyone with useful information that could aid the investigation to come forward to the command’s headquarters, Awka, or the nearest police station.

