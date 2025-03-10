New Telegraph

March 10, 2025
Police: Israeli Tourist, Homestay Host Gang-Raped In India

Two women were gangraped and a man killed in an attack near a popular UNESCO World Heritage site in southern India, according to police.

The two women – an Israeli tourist and an Indian homestay operator – were stargazing with three male tourists near a lake in Hampi, Karnataka, when they were attacked by a group of men on Thursday night, police superintendent Ram Arasiddi told Reuters yesterday.

Arasiddi said the assailants pushed the men into the Tungabhadra River canal before raping the women.

Two of the men, one of them American, survived, and the third man’s body was recovered on Saturday morning, he said.

