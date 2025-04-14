Police Invite Lagos Bizman Over Allegations Of Forgery, Criminal Conversion, Others

Share

The office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Command, Onikan, Lagos State has invited one Clement Okoye, a businessman, over allegations of forgery, criminal conversion and threat to life.

In the invitation by the Zone 2 Headquarters Annex, signed by DCP Adamu Bello Mohammed and dated April 11, 2025, he is to report tomorrow, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 to answer to a fact finding investigation to assist the police in its investigation.

In the petition to the police against Okoye and written by Mr. Obiora Stephen Nnam, he alleged that Okoye, his tenant in his business premises, forged his rent receipt, after the caretaker of the property died, claiming to have paid five years rent in advance.

He claimed that attempts to make Okoye pay up his rent has been met with threat, intimidation and general hostilities, appealing to the police to investigate the matter and help him recover his property and outstanding rent.

However, responding, Okoye denied knowing Obiora as the owner of the property while the former caretaker, now late, was alive, saying that even at that time he knew Obiora and have interacted with him severally and the is – sue of being his landlord never came up.

According to him, the late caretaker told him that the landlord was based in India and on a couple of occasions he spoke with the landlord through the caretaker’s phone.

He added that along the line he was told by the care – taker that the landlord was involved in a project in the country that he, the caretaker, was handling and that the landlord has run into some financial issues and pleaded with him to pay some rent upfront for five years, amounting to N3 million, which he rallied round to pay.

