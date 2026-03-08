Police Investigating Attack On ADC Office In Rivers – Spokesperson

The Police Command in Rivers is investigating an arson attack on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) secretariat in Ubima community near Port Harcourt. The command’s spokesperson, CSP Grace IringeKoko, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt yesterday.

NAN learnt that suspected political thugs set ablaze an ADC ward office in Ubima, the hometown of former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi. The thugs were said to have mounted a roadblock along the Omuma-Ubima Road in search of vehicles conveying ADC materials, including banners, to Ubima community.

However, Iringe-Koko urged residents to remain calm, stating that police detectives were actively pursuing leads to identify the sponsors and perpetrators of the attack. According to her, the command has launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We received a report of a fire outbreak at the ADC secretariat in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area, allegedly caused by some miscreants. “A detachment was deployed to the scene, and it was confirmed to be a party office. “No life was lost but properties were damaged. Investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Iringe-Koko added that the extent of the damage to the office complex was yet to be determined by detectives. She said that no arrest had been made and urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any suspicious activities related to the incident.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Amadi, told NAN that the attack occurred before the arrival of Amaechi for the ongoing e-registration exercise of the ADC in the state.

He said the arsonists stormed the secretariat in the early hours of Friday and set the building ablaze. “The flames destroyed several items inside the facility, including party documents and materials. “By the time we noticed the fire, the building had already suffered significant damage,” Amadi said.