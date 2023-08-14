Police Investigate Ogun Factory After Industrial Machine Severs Worker’s Hand

The Ogun State Police Command has commenced an investigation after a factory worker at an animal feed production facility got involved in an accident.

The worker suffered a severed hand during the industrial accident at the factory located in Logbara village, Owode Egba, on Friday August 11.

Omolala Odutola, the police spokesman, revealed in a statement made available to newsmen Ibidun Abiodun, the factory’s administrative manager, reported the event to Owode Egba Division.

She said the victim, identified as Jeremiah Sulaiman, an employee of the company who is in charge of handling and cleaning the industrial machine, got his forearm chopped off while performing his duties on the fateful day.

Odutola stated that the Production Manager and his immediate supervisor transported the victim to Babcock University Teaching Hospital Ilishan, where he has been stabilised and is responding to treatment.

She claims that a preliminary investigation into the tragic incident has started to determine how the victim’s forearm was severed.

She noted that the state Commissioner of Police had been briefed, and he had ordered that the executives and members of the victim’s family meet in his office as part of the investigation procedures.

Odutola added that hazards at the workplace are inevitable however, employees must take steps to ensure their personal safety, especially in cases involving automated machines.

She said, “Hazards are inevitable in work places, but employees must take steps to ensure their personal safety especially in the instant case involving automated machines. This will not be first time such incidents are reported, but members of the public can rest assured that the Commissioner of Police CP ALAMUTU ABIODUN MUSTAPHA psc is on top of this investigation.”