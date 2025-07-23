Police Investigate Ex-Accountant General Over Dangerous Pets In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has launched an investigation into Alhaji Ahmad Idris, the former Accountant General of the Federation, over the alleged keeping of dangerous animals including pythons and crocodiles at his residence located within a densely populated area of Kano City.

The Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, confirmed to New Telegraph that Idris was invited for questioning on Tuesday following widespread complaints from residents of Danaji Quarters, who reported fear and disturbances linked to the presence of the exotic pets.

“It is true we invited the former Accountant General yesterday in relation to the keeping of dangerous animals in a residential area, which has caused tension and panic among residents,” Dr. Bakori stated.

According to the Commissioner, Idris has agreed to surrender the animals to the Kano State Zoological Garden. However, the Command is continuing its investigation to verify whether the animals were indeed handed over, and whether their presence has resulted in injuries, property damage, or fatalities.

“We have dispatched an intelligence unit to the Kano State Zoological Garden to confirm if the former AG has complied. We are also verifying reports that a python may have escaped from his residence, which could pose serious risks to the public,” Dr. Bakori added.

The situation escalated last Sunday when residents reported that a python had escaped from Idris’s property and was seen near the city center, leading to widespread panic and disruption in the area.

In response to growing public concern, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has issued a stern warning to the former Accountant General. Receiving a delegation of concerned residents from Danaji Quarters at his palace, the Emir called for the immediate removal of all dangerous animals from the neighborhood.

“The safety of the people is paramount. If anything happens to anyone as a result of these animals, the former Accountant General will be held responsible,” the Emir declared.

The unfolding controversy has sparked debate over the legality and ethics of keeping exotic and potentially lethal wildlife in urban environments, especially in areas lacking the necessary containment infrastructure.

Police investigations are ongoing.