Police Investigate Disappearance Of Corps Member Serving In Rivers Community

Port Harcourt, 23rd October 2024 — The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the disappearance of Yahaya Faruk, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, who has been missing since October 14, 2024, in Ikuru Town.

Faruk was deployed to Community Secondary School, Ikuru Town, for his primary place of assignment, until his sudden disappearance.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, upon discovering the absence of Faruk in school, the principal of the school, Mr. Anderson Awaji Ogbana, reported his disappearance to the Ngo Divisional Police Headquarters on October 15, 2024.

It was later discovered that Faruk had been working a night shift for LDM Mining Company, also in Ikuru Town, at the time of his disappearance.

According to an investigation carried out by the Police, it was discovered that two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle arrived at the mining site between 9:00 and 10:00 PM on October 14, 2024.

The site manager, Mr. Lai Ding Chi, Faruk left his duty post to accompany the individuals, adding that it was the last time he was seen.

The police spokesperson said: “The Police have since questioned several individuals connected to the case, including Mr Wen Hauiguo, the manager of LDM Mining Company, who admitted to employing Faruk as a casual labourer but claimed ignorance of his status as a serving corps member.

“Also, four other workers who worked on the same shift with the corps member: Joseph Godstime, Levi Stephen, Ejit-Awaji Michael, and Ishmael Jireh were also interviewed, but they all denied involvement in his disappearance.

“Rivers State Commissioner of Police Mustapha Mohammed Bala has personally overseen the investigation, instructing the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to work closely with the Community Development Committee (CDC) of Ikuru Town. The CDC has expanded the search to neighbouring areas, expressing hope for positive developments soon.

“The police command urges anyone with information regarding Yahaya Faruk’s whereabouts to assist in the investigation. The Command also extends its support to Faruk’s family, encouraging collaboration in the ongoing search.”

