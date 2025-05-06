Police Investigate Death Of 5 Children In Abandoned Car In Nasarawa

Share

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the mystery behind the five children found dead in an abandoned vehicle in Agyaragu town in Jenkwe, Obi Local Government Area of the state Agyaragu was reportedly thrown into confusion at the weekend when the news of five children found dead in an abandoned unserviceable car parked in a compound filtered into town.

Police said the incident at Agyaragu was discovered when a resident of the Area, Ozna Ogbor came to the police divisional headquarters in Agyaragu and reported that five children were discovered dead in a vehicle parked in compound belonging to one Mr. Abu Agyeme, also a resident of the area.

The police in a press release signed by itsPublic Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State Command, Rahman Nansel, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said acting on the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shettima Jauro Mohammed, directed the Divisional Police Officer and his team to the scene, and on arrival, the team found the dead children locked in a vehicle.

The statement added that the police team immediately evacuated the children to a hospital in Agyaragu where a doctor confirmed them dead due to suspected suffocation.

He said their bodies have since been released to their parents for burial on their request due to severe heat burn.

The police gave the names of the five children to include; Kamsi Onah (male, 8 years), Somer Onah (male, 6 years), Unice Udouchi (female, 10 years), Nmasoma Nnaji (female, 10 years), and Chioma Nnaji (female, 8 years).

“On May 4, 2025, at about 1730hrs, one Mr. Ozimna Ogbor, a resident of Agyaragu, reported at the Agyaragu Divisional Headquarters that five children were discovered unresponsive inside a disused vehicle parked in the compound of one Mr. Abu Agyeme, also a resident of Agyaragu.

