Police Invasion: NURTW Mobilises For Nationwide Protest 

Members and leadership of National Union Road Transport Workers ( NURTW) on Wednesday said they are ready to mobilise and shut down the economy across the country, over the police invasion of the Union’s headquarters in Abuja.

The National President of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa who briefed newsmen in Abuja, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has jettisoned principles of the rule of law and the Constitution by ordering the invasion and occupation of their office.

Baruwa noted that the Union will definitely mobilise its members to resist every attempt by any group to hijack the affairs of the NURTW.

He said, ” the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) calls all its state chapters to begin mobilization across the nation to resist this attempt at taking over our Union.

“Our Union is not a war booty that can be handed over as a trophy to anyone as compensation for whatever reasons. We urge the IGP to immediately withdraw the police operatives and associated hoodlums from our National Secretariat.

” We strongly implore the Nigeria Police Force to cease interfering in the affairs of our Union and to refrain from further actions that jeopardize the rights and privileges of Nigerian workers and citizens.

” Should these unlawful actions persist, we, as responsible stakeholders in the labor movement, may be compelled to take necessary steps to protect the rights and interests of our members and the Nigerian people as a whole.

” Nigerians must unite to condemn these actions, as they represent a dangerous slide toward despotism and a disregard for democratic values.

“We call on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to immediately take steps to save our great Union from the clutches of the forces of retrogression that are bent on hijacking it”.