Police Invades Seun Kuti’s House, Seize Wife’s Phone

Popular afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti’s home have been invaded by the Lagos State Police Command who are in search of evidence to arrest him with a separate crime.

The security operatives, who carried out the search on Tuesday, reportedly seized Kuti’s wife’s mobile phone during the raid.

However, New Telegraph gathered that the operatives of the police command raided the house few hours after Yaba Magistrate’s Court granted Seun bail.

It would be reported that this online platform had earlier reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, had ordered Kuti’s arrest after he slapped a police officer on the 3rd Mainland Bridge last week.

However, in a new development, a trending video on social media captured the moment police operatives conducted a search at the embattled singer’s house situated at Akin Osiyemi, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.