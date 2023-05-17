New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Police Invades Seun…

Police Invades Seun Kuti’s House, Seize Wife’s Phone

Popular afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti’s home have been invaded by the Lagos State Police Command who are in search of evidence to arrest him with a separate crime.

The security operatives, who carried out the search on Tuesday, reportedly seized Kuti’s wife’s mobile phone during the raid.

However, New Telegraph gathered that the operatives of the police command raided the house few hours after Yaba Magistrate’s Court granted Seun bail.

It would be reported that this online platform had earlier reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, had ordered Kuti’s arrest after he slapped a police officer on the 3rd Mainland Bridge last week.

However, in a new development, a trending video on social media captured the moment police operatives conducted a search at the embattled singer’s house situated at Akin Osiyemi, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Post Views: 26
Tags:

Read Previous

Independent Judiciary, Life Wire Of Democracy – Osun NBA Chairmanship Aspirant
Read Next

Alonso Commited To Bayer Leverkusen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023