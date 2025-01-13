Police Invade PDP Headquarters As Factional Secretaries Set To Resume

Share

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Monday, stormed the party’s national headquarters as both the embattled National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu and Ude Okoye, whom the Court of Appeal declared as the authentic National Secretary of the party is set to resume work on Monday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that both Anyanwu and Okoye are laying claim to the office of the National Secretary of the PDP.

Recall that the ongoing rustle started after Anyanwu contested for the Imo State governorship election, an exercise he lost to the incumbent.

READ ALSO:

Upon his return to the party, Okoye who held sway while he was away, challenged his right to return to an office he vacated to contest for an election in his state.

The court had ruled in favour of Okoye.

The PDP national working committee had acknowledged Okoye as the legally recognised National Secretary of the party, maintaining that the party has a high regard for the pronouncement of the Court of Appeal.

Share

Please follow and like us: