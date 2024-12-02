Police Insurance Licence: Scaling Opposition’s Roadblocks

Share

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) last week formally presented an operational licence to NPF Insurance Co. Ltd.

This development enables NPF Insurance to commence general insurance operations in Nigeria, having successfully fulfilled all registration requirements. Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, formally handed over the licence to NPF Insurance Co. Ltd on Friday in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner reaffirmed NAICOM’s commitment to expanding the insurance industry’s reach and fostering economic resilience through robust regulatory oversight.

He expressed confidence in NPF Insurance’s capacity to deliver quality services and expand the penetration of insurance in Nigeria. Granting licence to the security outfit did it come easy as it met with oppositions from stakeholders from the day the intention was made public.

In August this year, NAICOM said it received submissions/report from the public on objection or otherwise against the registration of NPF Insurance Limited.

Omosehin, who disclosed this in Lagos, said that NAICOM was opened to licensing of new insurance companies, but those interested in having an operational licence must meet the necessary requirements.

Recall that a former Commissioner for Insurance, Mohammed Kari, had strongly opposed the idea.

He expressed his objection in a letter sighted by Inspenonline, dated July 25, 2024 and addressed to the Commissioner for Insurance/ CEO of NAICOM Olusegun Omosehin; copied the Minister of Finance; Chairman of National Insurance Commission; Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institution; Chairman of House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters; Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and Chairman of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

Kari said: “I am writing to formally object to the registration of the NPF Insurance Company Limited, and my objection is based on several critical concerns that I believe warrant serious consideration.

“In fulfilment of the statutory provisions of extent laws for the registration/licensing of insurance companies, the general public is hereby informed that the Commission has commenced the process of registering the company.

Members of the public are requested to submit/report any objection or otherwise against these registrations to the Commission within 21 days from the date of this publication, please.

“The core operations of the Nigeria Police Force are fundamentally at odds with commercial activities. The primary mandate of the Police is to maintain law and order, not to engage in business ventures.

Allowing the Police to operate an insurance company could lead to conflicts of interest and distract from their essential duties. The Police is a regulator of sorts, they cannot be enforcing the law on compulsory insurance and be a provider of Insurance.

The temptation to force motorist to insure with their company will be irresistible.” Continuing, he said: “The structure and ownership requirements stipulated by Nigerian insurance laws and Financial Reporting Council necessitate a level of expertise that is currently lacking within the nominated Board of Directors and the Police force.

Another requirement is a spread in ownership to avoid undue influence on the company by one shareholder. The authoritative nature of the police and their potential representation on the Board of Directors could lead to undue interference in the management of the insurance company, compromising its independence and effectiveness.

“The Nigeria Police Force Investments have a history of mismanagement, as evidenced by the numerous issues surrounding the Nigeria Police Pension Scheme.

This history raises significant doubts about the ability of the Police to effectively manage an insurance company, which requires a high level of expertise and know-how.

“The fragmentation of the insurance business would result in the loss of valuable data and income for the industry. The entry of the Nigeria Police into the insurance market could disrupt the existing ecosystem, leading to inefficiencies and potential data loss that could harm the overall industry.

“In case they are floating the idea of a captive, I don’t believe the Nigeria Police Force has enough business spread or expertise to support the survival of a captive company neither do they have the reputation to attract independent business.

This would expose public funds to unwarranted loss. “The command-and-control nature of the Police force would make them take offence of a caution by a regulator.

I don’t see how the Police can operate under someone’s regulation, for they would not accept commercial directive, and neither would they observe regulatory control.

It would compromise the authority of the regulator if one company is seen to ignore regulatory control or out rightly disregard them, the regulator would lose his authority to regulate the market.

“When I was an operator and their Insurer, the NPF as a consumer had detained a Head of Department and I, the CEO when we rejected to pay for a loss that was not insured on their policy.

Can the CEO of an NPF Insurance Company refused to pay any demand of his owners, whether insured or not?.

“When I was a regulator, the NPF as a consumer, have requested on many occasions to obtain waivers to bypass the Nigerian Insurance Industry to place their businesses directly abroad, and on all occasions, we have refused them.

(These requests were made against the advice of their Broker and Insurer) I can just imagine what they would do as a registered Insurance Company.” He maintained that approving the application could set a concerning precedent.

“It may encourage other government agencies, such as the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and others, to seek similar licenses.

(And why not?) The Commission can therefore not refuse them. This proliferation of government-run insurance companies could undermine the integrity and stability of the insurance sector and reverse the government policy of divesting from business, which as you remember was the reason of the creation of the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE). I suggest you seek the opinion of the Bureau as you continue with your consideration.” he said.

