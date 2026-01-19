Police Inspector Shoots Colleagues, Kills One, Injures Another In P’Harcourt

A Police Inspector serving with the Rivers State Police Command on Sunday opened fire on his colleagues carrying out a guard duty, killing one of them in the process and seriously injuring the other.

According to a statement signed by Grace Iringe-Koko (SP), the command’s spokesperson, the incident happened at Next Cash and Carry Supermart in the Trans-Amadi area of the state.

She said that the deceased, Inspector Ibrahim Sani, was on joint guard duty with military personnel alongside Inspector Daniel Dauda, both attached to 14 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Yola.

Iringe-Koko added that the suspect, Inspector Victor Okus, was attached to 17 PMF but was on special duty at Intels, Onne, and allegedly opened fire on the officers, shooting them in the head and neck regions.

She said: “The injured officers were immediately rushed to Nopsam Hospital for medical attention. Inspector Sani was later pronounced dead, while Inspector Dauda is currently receiving treatment.

” The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Military Hospital Mortuary in Port Harcourt for preservation and autopsy.

“The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has ordered a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the incident. The suspect has been arrested and is presently in police custody.”

She disclosed that the suspect will undergo an Orderly Room Trial and will subsequently be charged in court to face prosecution, assuring that justice will be served.

She added: “CP Adepoju also cautioned officers on the responsible handling of firearms, stressing that it is a serious duty that requires utmost care to prevent avoidable tragedies.

“The Rivers State Police Command expressed deep condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of the late Inspector Ibrahim Sani, while reaffirming its commitment to professionalism, discipline, and accountability within the Force.”