Police Inspector Dismissed Over Alleged Involvement In Musician Death In Enugu

Share

…CP warn erring officers

The Enugu State Police Command has dismissed Police Inspector Ozonwanji Joseph, implicated in the murder of Ogene musician, Chikezie Okezie Nwamba.

The Police Inspector was dismissed after the conclusion of the orderly room trial of the Police officer where he was found guilty.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Daniel Ndukwe in a statement on Monday said the Police Inspector was implicated in the murder of the Musician.

Ndukwe said the Inspector was found culpable and received the maximum penalty of dismissal, followed by court prosecution in line with the Police Act and Regulations 2020.

Accordingly, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 13 approved the orderly trial recommendations to dismiss and prosecute the Inspector in court. Hence, he has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and also arraigned at the Enugu East Magistrate Court for the offence of murder on October 28, 2024.

The Chief Magistrate ordered the remand of the former officer in the Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre and the transmission of the case-file to the Attorney General of Enugu State for further judicial action. The trial was adjourned to November 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, extends his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the deceased.

He expressed his gratitude to the government, the people of Enugu State, and the public for their support throughout the case.

The CP however emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force remains a disciplined government agency, assuring that under his leadership, the Command would continue to hold all erring officers accountable for their actions.

Share

Please follow and like us: