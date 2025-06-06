Police Inspector Detained Over Alleged Forgery Of Detention Order

Share

A Police Inspector in Edo State, identified as Chris from the XSquad, has been arrested and detained for allegedly forging an affidavit to remand a 22-year-old woman, Aibuedefe Igbinova Grace, in correctional custody.

The Inspector claimed in the affidavit that he had the consent of the complainant, the Commissioner of Police in the state, and that he was the officer who investigated a case of suspected armed robbery.

The alleged forgery was discovered when Grace was taken to court for a remand order, and her lawyer raised critical questions that the prosecution could not answer.

The presiding judge also asked questions, which led to the discovery of the alleged forgery.

According to a source in the State Command of the Nigerian Police, the policeman has been arrested and will face an orderly room trial.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, said he would find out and get back to the media.

The incident has raised concerns about the integrity of law enforcement officials in the state, and the outcome of the orderly room trial is being eagerly awaited.

