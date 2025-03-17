Police Inspector Commits Suicide In Ogun

Share

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that a police officer, Insp Ajele Oloyede, allegedly shot himself in the Igbesa area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this in a statement issued in Ota, yesterday. The PPRO said before the tragic incident at about 1:20 p.m. on Friday, the deceased officer was on special duty at Goodwill Ceramic Company.

“According to preliminary reports, Tolorunloju Stephen, an officer attached to the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, was also on special duty at the company.

“He had just returned from Ikeja when he entered the security office. “He found Oloyede resting his head on a table. After exchanging pleasantries and briefly inquiring about his well-being, Oloyede responded positively.

“Shortly after, Stephen proceeded to the restroom but moments later they heard a gunshot. “Rushing back, he found Inspector Oloyede lying in a pool of blood.”

Odutola said that with the assistance of private security personnel, the injured officer was immediately rushed to Ota General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

She added that the firearm used in the incident had been recovered, and the officer’s body had been deposited at the hospital for an autopsy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

