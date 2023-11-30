Police Inspector Arrested For Alleged Killing, As Rival Groups Clash

The Kano State Police Command has arrested an Inspector of Police who allegedly shot and killed one Salisu Rabiu Player, when rival groups engaged in a free for all, following the beating of one of the group boys by a tailor to a stupor.

Report has it that fight began when a boy was sent to a tailor, but the tailor was said to have beated the boy to stupor for refusing to go on an errand. An eyewitness account has it that the boy was sent by the tailor to purchase a zip for him to sew his torn trouser, but the boy refused, leading to him been beaten by the tailor. However, the boy’s brothers stormed the tailor’s shop in revenge and things went wrong leading to the shooting to death of Salisu Rabiu Player by the police who came to separate the fights.

The state Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, said he has constituted a Board of Inquiry, and also directed the Area Commander, Dala to lead the preliminary investigation into what exactly happened, assuring the public that justice will be served.

“The Police Command is following up on the unfortunate development that occurred in Kurna Quarters, Fagge LGA, Kano State on 28th November, 2023 where groups of rival restive youths engaged in fighting and a Police Inspector who did not receive any command from the existing chain of Command fired a shot and unfortunately wounded two persons and one other person died while receiving treatment at the Hospital,” the PPRO Haruna Kiyawa said.