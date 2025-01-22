Police Initiate Ceasefire Over Cult Killings In Baylesa

Share

The Bayelsa State Police Command, yesterday initiated a conflict resolution tactics to secure a ceasefire from Warring cult groups in the State.

It warned that further conflict and killings will lead to automatic arrest and prosecutions of identified leaders.

The cult clashes which have resulted in the killing of seven persons in the last one week along the Igbogene , Amarata, Swali and Ekeki axis of the State capital, was as a result of an alleged struggle over the control of revenue from the newly deployed State Transport Terminal located at Igbogene.

It was alleged that the Igbogene axis, where the Bus terminal was located, was under the control of the Greenlanders cult group, but other cult groups such as the Icelanders, Vikings, Bobos and Dee-bams were struggling to have a share of such expected revenues.

Also gathered that the State Commissioner of Police, Francis Izu, who was disturbed by the rising cases of killings, ordered the tactical team of the Operation Puff Adder led by CSP Chris Nwaogbo to invite all the leaders of the cult groups and issue them a caution.

It was gathered that the leaders of the cult groups, after declining the invitation out of fear of the tactical team, approached the top echelon of the police to meet with the State Commissioner of Police over the issue.

Share

Please follow and like us: