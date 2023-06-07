New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Police In Search Of Those Responsible For Virginia Commonwealth University Graduation’s Shooting

Police in Richmond, Virginia have said that it searching for the person responsible for the shooting that took place during a high school graduation ceremony on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University on Tuesday.

According to the university’s safety alert system, shots were fired on the Monroe Park campus after 5 pm Eastern time, near the Altria Theater.

The Police VCU, however, said there’s no ongoing threat to the public, although, four persons may have been wounded in the incident.

The shooting took place outside of Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony, Richmond Public Schools told the station.

“This is heartbreaking,” congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“My staff & I are closely monitoring this situation.

Praying for the safety of everyone involved, he said, I encourage everyone who can avoid the area.”

