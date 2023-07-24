Police In Nasarawa Arrest Two Suspected Car Thieves

Sani Musa Labaran and Ibeto Nwobodo have been arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command on suspicion of stealing a Toyota Corolla.

The Toyota Corolla was given to the suspects, who are ages 49 and 38, respectively, for repairs in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

According to a statement made by DSP Rahman Nansel, the command’s spokesman, Labaran was arrested in Gembu, Taraba State, while Nwobodo, his accomplice, was apprehended in Jos, Plateau State.

The statement reads, “Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having conspired to sell the vehicle for N2.5m.”