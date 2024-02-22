Police In Lagos, Ogun Begin Patrol On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Police in Lagos and Ogun states have begun a joint patrol on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in order to ensure the safety of lives and property on the corridor.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Thursday.

In a post on his X handle, the police spokesman said the patrol was part of efforts to improve the security situation on the expressway.

He said the police of the two states had commenced the joint patrol from Kara Bridge in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange.

His words: “As part of efforts to enhance security on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos State Police Command and its Ogun State counterpart have commenced joint patrols of Kara Bridge to Sagamu Interchange.”

Hundeyin explained that the “patrol teams from the Lagos State Command will comprise mainly the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).”

He enjoined motorists not to panic at the sight of increased police patrols, particularly the RRS.

He said it was a proactive measure to prevent crime and criminality on this stretch of the expressway.