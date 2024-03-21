Police Impound 257 Motorcycles In Lagos for Traffic Law Violation

The Lagos State Police Command has impounded 257 motorcycles for allegedly plying restricted roads and other traffic offences. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said the Commissioner of Police, Special Team and Rapid Response Squad carried out the operation yesterday at different parts of the state.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, addressed the team after they came back to the headquarters with the motorcycles and commended them for a job well done. Hundeyin noted that the police boss has resolved to make the motorcycle raid a regular exercise, stressing that many of the commercial motorcyclists had become unrepentant traffic law breakers. “The seized motorcycles would be added to the once prepared by the state for crushing.”