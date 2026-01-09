Police Impound 104 Motorcycles, 68 Tricycles, Arrest 172 Over Violation In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has impounded 104 commercial motorcycles and 68 tricycles for violating the ban on passenger conveyance and restriction on tricycle operations between 10pm and 6am.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected areas are the metropolitan local government areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa in Kano yesterday. Kiyawa said that the enforcement carried out between January 1 and 7, led to the arrest of 172 suspects, who have been charged to court for prosecution.

He named the affected areas to include Kano Municipal, Gwale, Dala, Fagge, Nassarawa, Tarauni, Kumbotso, Ungogo, and Dawakin Kudu Local Government Areas.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Bakori, appreciated the public’s support and commended the joint security agencies, including the Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), for their efforts. The ban and restriction remain in place, and the public is urged to comply.