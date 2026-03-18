Police IG Presents N2.4bn Cheques To Families Of Fallen Officers

In a bid to provide succour to the families of fallen officers, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has presented the sum of N2.4 billion cheques to 1,075 beneficiaries and next-of-kin of deceased police officers under the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, the presentation took place at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The cheques, “amounting to ₦2,435,421,584.11, cover policy years 2018/2019, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, 2022/2023, as well as 2024/2025 and 2025/2026, including outstanding insurance claims recovered from previous years.”

In her remarks, the Force Insurance Officer, Lydia Ameh, said the disbursement reflects “the determination of the IGP Olatunji Disu to prioritise the welfare of officers and their families.”

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She noted that “the payments represent recoveries from long-standing insurance obligations” and added that “decisive steps have been taken to ensure compliance by insurance providers and prevent delays in claims settlement.”

Ameh further reaffirmed “the commitment of the Force Insurance Unit to efficient, transparent, and accountable service delivery.”

In his response, the IGP described the ceremony as “a solemn recognition of the sacrifices made by officers who lost their lives in the line of duty,” noting that the welfare of personnel remains a central pillar of his administration.

He stated that the presentation “goes beyond financial support,” adding that it represents “the Force’s enduring obligation to honour the courage, service, and commitment of its fallen heroes while standing firmly by their families.”

Disu assured all that “efforts would be intensified to strengthen welfare frameworks, improve administrative efficiency, and eliminate delays in the processing and disbursement of benefits.”

He also noted that “the Force will leverage modern technology to enhance transparency, streamline claims processing, and ensure accountability in welfare administration.”

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment, stating that the sacrifices of fallen officers “remain invaluable to the peace, security, and stability of the nation.”