Police Identify All 40 Victims Of Swiss Bar Fire

The bodies of the 40 victims of a bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve have been identified by police. The victims range in age from 14 to 39 years old, with 15 aged under 18.

The youngest were a Swiss girl and a French boy, both 14.

The group includes people of Swiss, Italian, Romanian, Turkish, Portuguese, French, and Belgian nationalities, as well as a citizen of the UK, France and Israel, reports the BBC.

In addition to the 40 killed, 119 others were injured. Most have severe burns – six of them so severe that they have yet to be identified.