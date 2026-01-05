Police Identify 16 More Victims Of Swiss Bar Fire

The bodies of 16 more victims of a bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana have been identified by police. The youngest person identified was a Swiss girl aged 14, with nine aged under 18.

The group including people of Swiss, Italian, Romanian, Turkish and French nationalities, police said. This brings the number of people who have been killed as a result of the fire to 24, authorities said in a statement.

Eight Swiss citizens were identified on Saturday, reports the BBC. The likely cause of the fire during New Year’s celebrations at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana was sparklers on bottles being carried too close to the ceiling, a preliminary investigation has found.