December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
Police Hunt Woman Over Husband’s Suspicious Death In Kogi

A woman identified as Favour Odoba is being sought by the police following the death of her husband, Momo Jimoh Jamiu, also known as Abdul-Kadir Nagazi, in Okene, Kogi State, under circumstances linked to a domestic dispute.

Sources disclosed that the couple had been married for about nine years without children. Tension reportedly escalated after the deceased married a second wife, who recently gave birth.

A relative of the deceased, identified simply as Onono, said the incident occurred after Odoba invited her husband to spend the night with her.

According to him, she later conveyed his lifeless body to a hospital before fleeing the area. “Favour was married to him for nine years without a child. After he married another woman who recently gave birth, she invited him over and later took his body to the hospital,” the source said.

Medical personnel at the hospital reportedly raised suspicion after preliminary examinations indicated possible food poisoning or injection of harmful substances, although the exact cause of death has yet to be officially determined.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Command said an investigation had been launched, while efforts were underway to apprehend the suspect. The command’s spokesperson, CSP William Aya, said, “Investigation is ongoing to determine the actual cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it.

