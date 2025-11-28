New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
Police Hunt Abductors Of Edo Couple

Edo State Police Command on Friday said it has commenced a probe into a video circulating on social media alleging the kidnapping of a couple in Aviele in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

A viral video circulating on social media shows a couple abducted by kidnappers, while the kidnappers demand for N50 million ransom.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, in a statement, said that all persons found to be complicit, whether directly or indirectly, will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with extant laws.

The statement read, “The attention of the Edo State Police Command has been drawn to a video currently circulating on social media alleging the kidnapping of a couple in Aviele, Edo North.

“The command wishes to inform the general public that upon receipt of the information, all necessary operational and investigative mechanisms were immediately activated to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has further directed a thorough investigation into the incident, and all persons found to be complicit, whether directly or indirectly, will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with extant laws

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm and continue to provide credible information that may assist ongoing investigations.

“The command reiterates its unwavering commitment to the security and safety of all residents of Edo State. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

