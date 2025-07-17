Police: How Officers Rejected N1.5m Bribe To Free Kidnap Suspect

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said its operatives have arrested one Yahaya Saleh, a 40-year-old man, for allegedly attempting to bribe investigators with N1.5 million to secure the release of a kidnap suspect.

A statement yesterday by Josephine Adeh, FCT police spokesperson, said the arrest was made by operatives of the command’s scorpion squad, who are currently investigating a kidnapping syndicate operating within the FCT and neighbouring states.

She said Saleh approached investigators handling the case and offered them the cash in a bid to compromise the investigation and facilitate the unlawful release of one of the suspects in custody.

“Yahaya Saleh approached the investigators and offered the bribe as an inducement to compromise the case and unlawfully release one of the arrested suspects,” the statement reads.

“Demonstrating professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice, the officers promptly declined the offer and initiated necessary legal procedures, leading to Saleh’s immediate arrest.”

Adeh added that further investigations are ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate. Ajao Adewale, the FCT Police Commissioner, commended the officers for their conduct, while restating the command’s resolve to resist corruption and protect the integrity of investigations.