Police Harrasment: SAN, 13 Lawyers Storm Court As Abuja Lawyer, Victor Giwa Gets Bail

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Edwin Anikwenu and not less than 13 lawyers from the Garki Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday stormed a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Apo, to defend human rights lawyer, Victor Giwa, over allegation of forgery.

In the charge, the police accused Giwa of forging the letterhead of Awa Kalu (SAN).

While arguing the bail application for Giwa, the SAN prayed the court for an order to admit the 2nd respondent to bail on self recognizance or in the alternative release him to any executive member of the NBA Garki branch.

According to him, the grounds of the application is in the body of the motion, supported by an affidavit, deposed to by one Abu Gabriel.