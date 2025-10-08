Police Harassment: SAN, 13 Lawyers Storm Court As Abuja Lawyer Gets Bail

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Edwin Anikwenu and not less than 13 lawyers from the Garki Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, stormed a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Apo, to defend Human Rights lawyer, Victor Giwa, over an allegation of forgery.

In the charge, the police accused Giwa of forging the letterhead of Awa Kalu, SAN.

While arguing the bail application for Giwa, the SAN prayed the court for an order to admit the 2nd respondent to bail on self-recognition or, in the alternative, release him to any executive member of the NBA Garki branch.

According to him, the grounds of the application are in the body of the motion, supported by an affidavit, deposed to by one Abu Gabriel.

In line with the rules of the court, we have filed a written address with the bail motion. He will not jump bail, will he not also interfere with the investigation, which has been concluded? We urge the court to grant him bail”, he argued.

The prosecutor, Eristo Asap, objected to the bail application. According to him, granting him bail may jeopardise the case before the court.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, in his ruling, granted him bail in the sum of N30m with two sureties who must not be less than the level of a director with a valid identity court

He also asked Giwa to deposit his travel document with the registrar of the court.

Despite the letter of Prof. Awa Kalu to the Inspector-General of Police, formally distancing himself from the allegation of forgery and impersonation against Giwa, the police have gone ahead to press charges against Giwa.

Victor Giwa, a human rights lawyer, had been detained by the police for about three weeks without being granted bail, reportedly on the orders of the court.

The SAN, in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had said his letterhead was never forged and that he had not at any time lodged any complaint to the police about forgery of his document.

Professor Kalu, in a letter dated May 30, 2025, addressed to the Inspector General of Police, clarified that he neither filed a complaint nor reported Mr Giwa for allegedly forging his firm’s letterhead.

The letter comes in response to Charge No. CR/150/25 instituted by the police, in which Giwa is accused of forging the official letterhead of “Awa U. Kalu (SAN) and Partners” — formerly “Awa U. Kalu (SAN) and Associates” — to communicate with the Attorney General of the Federation.

Prof. Kalu wrote, “I wish to inform you that the internet is agog with news that a charge is preferred against the above-named gentleman, indicating that he forged my official headed paper.

“Please note that I have neither filed a complaint nor have I made a report at any Police Station in Nigeria indicating that Mr. Victor Giwa forged my official headed paper.”

The clarification by Prof. Kalu significantly undercuts the foundation of the forgery allegation, which reportedly hinges on the unauthorised use of his firm’s name and letterhead.

His statement meant there was no formal accusation from the primary party whose identity was allegedly misused.

Also, Victor Giwa had, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, dated 23rd May, 2025, asked the IGP to probe the allegation of financial inducement to charge him to court.

Specifically, Giwa called Mr Egbetokun to investigate the Commissioner of Police, legal services of the Nigeria Police, Chiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede and Ms Asabe Waziri, over an allegation of frivolous charge filed against him and one other.

He called on the IGP to probe the connection between the CP, Legal Services of the Nigeria Police and Asabe Waziri, a staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.