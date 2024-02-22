Police Grill Bizman, Akande, Over Alleged Land Grabbing, Threat to Life

The Nigeria Police, Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, on Tues- day grilled a businessman, Chief Jelili Jimoh Akande, popularly called Jeje, over alleged land grabbing, threat to life, kidnapping and fraud brought against him. Jeje, it was learnt, was grilled for several hours and then asked to return on another day for more interrogation over his alleged fraudulent activities on Abereoje family land, along Lagos – Epe Expressway, Oreki village, in Ibeju- Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The Petitioners, Aare Akanni Olufowora and prince Oguntaku Onibeju, in a petition dated January 15, 2024, written by their lawyer, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin, alleged that Jelili Akande took advantage of the trust bestowed on him and fraudulently sold almost the entire land he was meant to secure and converted the proceeds to his personal use. The petitioners explained that these activities led to the revocation of the power of attorney earlier granted to Jelili Akande by the family.

The petitioners are the beneficial owners of the expanse of land situate along Lagos — Epe Expressway, Oreki Village, Ibeju — Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos State. The Petitioners stated that they secured their possession and ownership by obtaining a Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy on the land in 2015. They also secured a judgment of the Lagos State High Court against trespassers on the land and this was also registered at the Lagos State Lands Registry, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.