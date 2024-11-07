Police Grant Constables Power To Carry Arms Nationwide

Share

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday disclosed that it has granted all Constables of the Force the power to henceforth carry arms to combat insecurity that has bedevilled the country.

Making this disclosure at his official visit to Niger State Police Command, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 7 Abuja, Benneth C. Igweh said everyone now has the power to make an arrest.

According to him “Community Policing is everyone’s business, we have granted all Police Constables the power to carry arms henceforth.

“We have given them two weeks to get trained by the Special Protection Unit (SPU) base, Counter-Terrorists Unit (CTU) base or Mobile base; and this will give them the ability to carry out their duties efficiently.”

He added, “With the rate of crime in our various communities, everyone now has the right to make an arrest. If you see something say something, and then the Police including the community will do something”.

Furthermore, Igweh said the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun as a result of the shortage of manpower, has assured that there will be recruitment into the Police Force. Adding that Niger and Abuja will get more slots.

In his welcome address, the Niger State Commissioner of Police CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman said the AIG’s visit is a practical initiative to enhance Community Policing.

He added that the “crime rate is relatively low compared to previous antecedents due to the crime prevention strategies emplaced since my assumption in office.”

However, he said that “insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and farmers/herders clash are prevailing challenges at Munya, Mariga, Rafi, Shiroro, and parts of Kontagora LGAs because of our neighbourhood with Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states”.

Earlier, State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Husseini Bosso in his goodwill message said “Anybody and those who carry guns are not members of Miyetti Allah Association; our members only carry sticks and are not the ones perpetrating these heinous activities”.



