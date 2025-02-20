Police Gives Fresh Update On Portable’s Arrest

Following his arrests, the singer is expected to be questioned regarding an alleged attack on officials of the Ogun State Town Planning Agency during an enforcement operation on his property in Ilogbo.

Confirming his arrest, Ogun State police spokesperson Omolola Odutola stated:

“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the public that Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, arrived at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, at exactly 13:23 hours today, February 19, 2025.

“His presence at the SCID is connected to an ongoing investigation. The command assures the public that due process will be followed in handling this matter, and updates will be provided as necessary.”

New Telegraph recalls that Portable was declared wanted after a violent confrontation with three town planning officials—TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi—who were carrying out their duties in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State. Following the incident, the singer reportedly went into hiding and denied involvement in the attack.

In a bid to clear his name, Portable sought intervention from both the federal and Ogun State governments. He also claimed to be undergoing psychiatric treatment, but the police dismissed his statements and insisted he was still wanted for questioning.

After weeks of evasion, Portable hinted in an Instagram story that he might surrender to authorities. He later apologized to the Ogun State government, explaining that fear had prompted him to flee.