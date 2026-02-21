Police Give Update On Papaya Ex’s Alleged Assault In Lagos

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, David Hundeyin, on Saturday provided an update on the case of an alleged assault levied against a police officer by Nigerian social media influencer, Raheem Abike Halimah, popularly known as Papaya Ex.

Hundeyin, who provided the background of what transpired on Friday night between Papaya Ex and the officer on his social media page, said, “Just before 2am, police on night patrol stopped a car conveying three men and two women and asked to check the car.

“She bluntly refused saying, ‘You cannot search my car. Don’t you know Papaya? Even your bosses know me.’

“She chose to rather go to the station after which an officer sat in her vehicle, not before an initial refusal. Her vehicle was in front while the patrol vehicle was following behind.

“She instructed her driver to speed off, leaving the patrol vehicle far behind. At that rate, the patrol van was going to lose them.

“The police had to radio the patrol team far ahead to intercept them. Then the live began…

“@LagosPoliceNG will take it from here.”

It will be recalled that Papaya Ex, during a live session on social media, accused an officer of physical violence and inappropriate conduct while she was returning home from a shoot on Friday night in Ajah, Lagos State.

She alleged that the officer struck her in the face with a gun, assaulted her driver, and touched her inappropriately.