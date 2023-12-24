Police Give Update On Actor Azeez Ijeduade Shot In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command, Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha, has given an update on the health condition of Nollywood actor, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade who was shot by a policeman in Ogun State.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Nollywood actor, Abiodun Adebanjo, in a post via Instagram, had disclosed that his colleague, Ijaduade, was battling for his life at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital after being shot by a policeman in Iperu, Ogun State.

Speaking on the development, CP Alamatu, however, clarified that an ammunition shell, not a bullet, hit Azeez Ololade Ijaduade, on the neck.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday, December 24, the state Police Public Relations officer, Odutola Omolola, said Ijaduade is in stable condition, and the Command has taken responsibility for the medical bills.

She noted that the Mobile Policeman had been identified, and the Command had commenced an investigation into the shooting incident.

The statement reads, “The Ogun State Police Command received a report of a shooting incident on the 23rd of December 2023 at about 11:24hrs from one Fakoya Adewale “m” Napoli Hotel manager in Iperu where he reported to the Divisional Police Officer that during Bramaj Company end of year party in the hotel a mobile Policeman attached to the Chinese expatriate expended a shot into the air and unfortunately the ammunition shell hit one Azeez Ijaduade “m “an actor on the neck.

“He was rushed to hospital in Ilishan and he is in a very stable condition. Commander Mopol 16 has contacted the actor and also visited him in the hospital where he will be discharged soon. The Commander has also taken up responsibility for the medical bill.

“The actor speaking to Commander Mopol 16 has confirmed he is in stable condition and members of the public will be notified when he is discharged.

The Mobile Policeman has been identified and investigation into the shooting incident has commenced by the Command, members of the public will be updated accordingly.”