Police Foils Gunmen Kidnap Attempt, One Killed

The Adamawa State Police Command, on Wednesday, said the operatives of the command attached to Gombi Divisional Police Headquarters and some hunters “foiled an organized crime to kidnap one Gideon Bitrus, a resident of Jangra village in Gombi Local Government Area during an operation on 6/9/2023″

The Command in a statement said that upon receiving the information, designated a security ring around the target, engaged the suspected kidnappers, and prevented them from kidnapping the individual, during the operation one of the suspected gunmen was killed.

The statement said, “The five gang men were engaged in a gun duel. As a result, one was neutralized as others escaped with bullet wounds.”

It also added that Afolabi Babatola, the state Commissioner of Police (CP) who commended the DPO Gombi, his men, and the hunters for the gallantry that resulted in crime prevention, directed them to sustain the tempo as a strategy for further crime fighting.

“The CP calls on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals, especially those treating wounds,”

The sum of N2,700, some charms, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges were recovered from the suspects.