Police Foil Robbery Attempt In Lagos, Arrest Ex-Convict With Weapons

Operatives of the Ketu Police Division of the Lagos State Command, have apprehended a 28-year-old suspect, Olayinka Oluwaseyi, while attempting to rob a motorist along the Mile 12 Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The suspect, armed with two knives, was intercepted by a patrol team at approximately 1:30 a.m., following a swift response that thwarted the robbery. One accomplice managed to escape the scene and is currently being sought by law enforcement.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Oluwaseyi was only recently released from prison, having served time for a similar offence.

He is presently in police custody and will be arraigned upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations. Commending the officers for their timely intervention, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, praised the Ketu Division for their vigilance and professionalism.

He reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance approach to all forms of criminality, particularly trafficrelated robberies, and assured residents of Lagos that efforts to ensure public safety remain a top priority.

