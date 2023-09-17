Police Foil Robbery Attack, Rescue Victims, Recover AK47 In Niger Community

Niger State Police Command on Sunday said it foiled a robbery attack in Iwa village via Gawu-Babangida in Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

The incident according to the Police occurred on Saturday at about 1930hrs.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun in a press statement said the Police received information that some group of suspected armed robbers invaded a mining site at Iwa village via Gawu-Babangida, Gurara LGA.

According to him “after we received the information, the Police tactical team attached to Gawu-Babangida Division and vigilante men were mobilized to the scene, and the hoodlums were engaged in a gun duel.

“Due to the superior firepower of the Police team, the hoodlums escaped from the scene through the nearby forest, while some of them were also believed to have escaped with gunshot injuries.

“In a follow-up to the gun duel, the Police team thoroughly combed the nearby forest and in the process, one AK-47 rifle with one empty magazine was recovered from the forest”.

Furthermore, he said the robbery victims were rescued unhurt, adding that effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.