Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt, Rescue 76 Children, Arrest Three Suspects In Kaduna

The Nigeria Police Force has foiled an attempted attack and planned kidnapping of children in the Kasuwan Magani area of Kaduna State, rescuing no fewer than 76 children and arresting three suspects.

According to the Police, credible intelligence was received on January 5, 2026, at about 8:00pm, indicating that suspected bandits were planning to attack motorists conveying children through the area.

Acting swiftly on the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kasuwan Magani Division mobilised a team of police personnel to the location.

On arrival, the police team engaged the suspects and successfully repelled the attack, leading to the rescue of seventy-six children, both male and female, aged between seven and twenty years.

The Police confirmed that all the rescued children were unharmed.

Three suspects were arrested during the operation and identified as Jonathan John (25), Oliver Magaji (27), and Bitrus Sawaba (23). Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were transporting the children to different parts of the country for the purpose of child labour and other domestic work.

The suspects are currently in police custody, while the rescued children are being kept safely at the Kaduna State Police Command Headquarters pending the arrival and proper identification of their parents or guardians.

Investigations have also commenced to arrest other possible collaborators connected to the crime.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to the protection of lives and property and urged members of the public to continue to support the Police with timely and credible information to enhance proactive policing.