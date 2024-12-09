Police Foil Kidnap Attempts, Rescue 20 Passengers In Katsina

Share

The Katsina State Police Command, has foiled kidnap attempts and rescued 20 passengers in Jibia and Faskari Local Government Areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu, yesterday in Katsina.

“The first incident occurred on Saturday at about 7p.m., at Kwanar Makera on Katsina–Magamar Jibia road, Jibia Local Government Area “A group of bandits, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, opened fire on a moving vehicle, with attempt to abduct the occupants,” he said Aliyu said that operatives of the command attached to the Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters, acting on a tip-off, swiftly responded and engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

He added that this forced the bandits to abandon their mission and flee the scene with gunshot injuries. “The 10 occupants of the vehicle were successfully rescued unhurt,” he said.

Similarly, on the same day, at about 10:30 p.m., at Marabar Bang – ori, on Funtua–Gusau Road, Fas – kari LGA, suspected bandits laid ambush on a motor vehicle conveying 10 passengers,” Aliyu said.

According to him, the command’s operatives, who were alerted, quickly mobilised to the scene, and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel. “Due to superior firepower, the bandits abandoned their heinous plan as they fled the scene and all the passengers were successfully rescued.

“Unfortunately, one of the rescued victims was rushed to the hospital due to severe injuries inflicted on him by the bandits where he is currently responding to treatment,” he said.

Aliyu said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu AbubakarMusa, has commended the gallantry and professionalism displayed by the officers. He further charged them to sustain the tempo in the ongoing fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

