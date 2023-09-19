Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue Victim In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command on Tuesday disclosed that the command successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt in the state and safely rescued the victim unhurt.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam who confirmed the incident in a statement issued and made available to newsmen on Tuesday said the victims were rushed to Babura General Hospital for treatment.

According to him, “The event unfolded on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at approximately 20:40 hours.

“During this time, a group of criminals, armed with dangerous weapons, stormed Kwanar Garki village in the Babura Local Government Area. They abducted an individual named Isyaku Umar from Kofar Arewa and also fired a shot at Ahmad Abdullahi from Babbar Ruga village, injuring him in the armpit.

He further mentioned that upon receiving the report, a squad of police officers, under the leadership of the Divisional Police Officer from the Babura Divisional Police Headquarters, promptly arrived at the scene. They successfully rescued the kidnapped victim, who was found to be unharmed.

Shiisu explained that police in the Babura Division alerted the Ringim Division that the suspected kidnappers were heading towards the Ringim Area.

“A team of Policemen and the Vigilante Group mounted a stop and search at Daushe village along Ringim Kanya Babba highway.

“On sighting the Police, the hooligans abandoned their Vectra motor vehicle with reg. no. NEN 20 NZ Anambra State and took to their hills,” he said.

He said one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 15 live ammunition, and an Android handset were recovered in the vehicle.

He added that efforts to arrest the fleeing criminals are on top gear.