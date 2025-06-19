Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue 4 In Katsina

Share

The Katsina State Police Command said it has foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued four victims, including an infant.

In a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, at about 0021 hrs, a report of a suspected attack and kidnap attempt on Mazare village by a group of suspected bandits was received at the Sabuwa Division.

The reports stated that the assailants shot and injured two persons, Sa’idu Isa, m, age 37, and (2) Sa’idu Wa’alam, m, age 61 “Upon receipt of the report, quickly, the DPO mobilised and led a team of police operatives to the scene, where a gun battle ensued, leading to the successful rescue of all four kidnapped victims unharmed as the assailants fled the scene due to superior firepower.

“The injured victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention, where they are receiving and responding to treatment,” it said.

According to the statement, efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of suspects as the investigation proceeds.

