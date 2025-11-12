Police Foil Kidnap Attempt On Officers, Cleric In Abuja

…as suspects flee with gunshot wounds

Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command have thwarted an attempted abduction of two police officers and a cleric in Abuja.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday when suspected kidnappers targeted the home of DSP Gabriel Tanko of the Force Intelligence Department and his wife, Mrs. Jummai Tanko, who serves at Zone 7 Headquarters.

The residence is located in Apo Phase 2, along GAU Road. Sources told Zagazola Makama that intelligence had revealed the gang’s plan to abduct the couple, prompting the Commander of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to deploy a tactical team to lay ambush in the hilly area behind the house.

“At about 1:02 a.m., the suspects in their number approached the residence,” a police source said. A fierce gun battle ensued and lasted for about 15 minutes. The attackers were overpowered and fled the scene, some with suspected gunshot wounds.

Police recovered an AK-47 magazine loaded with 15 rounds of live ammunition at the location. The officers were evacuated to safety, while residents who panicked during the exchange of gunfire were reassured of their security.

The police also increased patrols and tightened security around the residence of a cleric near ECWA Church in the same axis, believed to have been a secondary target.

Joint follow-up operations involving hunters, vigilantes, and other security personnel are ongoing to locate the fleeing suspects. Authorities have urged hospitals and residents to immediately report anyone found with bullet wounds to the nearest police station.