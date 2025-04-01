Police Foil Kidnap Attempt In Ebonyi

Share

The Ebonyi State Police Command has foiled a kidnap attempt at Mile 50 Layout, Abakaliki, the state capital. Spokesperson of the command, SP Joshua Ukandu, told reporters yesterday that officers also recovered the vehicle of the victim, Nneka Onyibe.

According to Ukandu, on March 30 at about 8:30 pm, the command received a report of a kidnapping incident near Mile 50 Layout in AbakalikI. Operatives were immediately dispatched to track the kidnappers.

“They pursued an ash-colored Toyota Corolla with registration number SKA 828 AA, which was used by the suspects, to Tina Nweze Street in the area.

“Under pressure from the operatives, the kidnappers abandoned the victim, the Toyota Corolla, and a Toyota Sienna belonging to the victim.

“The police successfully recovered both vehicles, which are now at the command headquarters for identification by their rightful owners,” Ukandu said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku UcheAnya, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property. “The Commissioner also urged residents of Ebonyi to contact the command’s control room at 07064515001 in case of any distress situation,” Ukandu advised.

