Police Foil Initiation Ceremony, Arrest 25 Suspected Cultists In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have disrupted a planned initiation ceremony of a cult group in Uso community, Owo Local Government Area, arresting 25 suspected members.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed on Sunday that the suspects were linked to the Neo Black Movement (NBM). He said the command acted after receiving credible intelligence from a concerned citizen about the planned initiation.

“Acting swiftly, operatives of the Command were mobilised and deployed using intelligence-led tactics to disrupt the ceremony,” Jimoh said.

The suspects, reportedly drawn from Ondo, Osun, Lagos, and Edo States, were apprehended at the scene. During the operation, police recovered one Toyota Highlander SUV and one unregistered Daylong motorcycle from the suspects.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody and have reportedly confessed to their involvement in cult-related activities. They will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Jimoh emphasized that the Ondo State Police Command remains committed to the fight against cultism, vowing to leave no stone unturned in maintaining peace and security across the state.