Police Foil Dating Scam, Arrest Man Who Posed As Woman To Defraud Friend In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested 18-year-old, Victor Ugwu of Easy Life Street, Kaduna Road, for alleged involvement in a dating scam and posing as a woman.

Victor, who works at a company in Kaduna, had been sending pictures to his contacts on Facebook and Tiktok to lure them into romantic relationships.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said on October 16, at about 6:00 pm, a patrol team attached to Maje Division, Suleja LGA, while on routine patrol along Kaduna Road, intercepted Victor in a public argument with one Peter of the same area.

Abiodun noted that Victor was contacted by Peter, who wanted to meet a lady that he (Victor) worked with. However, he stated that instead of introducing Peter to his colleague, Victor chose to dress up as a woman, take self-pictures, and send them to Peter via social media and even requested money from him, claiming to be the lady in the pictures.

“When questioned, Peter stated that within last year, he contacted Victor to link him with a lady who is Victor’s colleague at work. “Surprisingly, Victor chose to dress like a lady, took selfie pictures and forwarded to Peter through social media, and requested for money. During investigation, a search was conducted in Victor’s house, a wig and female clothes were recovered.