Police Foil Criminal Operation In Katsina Community, Recover Weapons

The Katsina State Police Command on Friday said its operatives recently neutralized a notorious criminal gang, which resulted in the recovery of four dangerous rifles, including five AK-47 magazines, two of which were loaded with 59 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition in Yar Gamji village, Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that in addition to recovering the arsenals, the operation severely disrupted the local criminal activity.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads: “On Thursday, December 21st, 2023, in a major raid operation carried out at Yargoje Town, Kankara LGA, by operatives attached to Kankara Divisional Police Headquarters, a criminal hideout in Yar Gamji village was raided, resulting in the neutralization of notorious criminal gang activities within the area.

“The raid operation carried out with utmost precision and determination, led to a fierce shootout between the command’s operatives and the hoodlums, resulting in the successful recovery of two (2) AK-47 rifles, two (2) locally made guns, and five AK-47 magazines.

“The success of the operation has effectively rendered the criminal activities in the area incapacitated, as relentless efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.”