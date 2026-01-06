Police Foil Car Theft, Recover Emirate’s Hilux In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has foiled an attempt to steal a Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to the Bauchi Emirate Council within the Bauchi metropolis.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, the incident occurred on January 5, 2026, at about 6:30 a.m.

The statement said one Buhari Musa Umar, a member of the Bauchi Emirate Council, reported the incident to a police patrol team stationed at the Jos Road roundabout, stating that an unknown person had stolen the council’s Toyota Hilux.

It explained that the vehicle had been parked at Inkiya Filling Station while the driver, who was on an official assignment to Ganjuwa Local Government Area to deliver messages from the Emir, briefly stepped out. On his return, the vehicle was discovered missing.

Upon receiving the report, the patrol team immediately swung into action, pursued the suspect, and successfully recovered the stolen vehicle around the Bayan Gari area of Bauchi. The suspect was also arrested.

Police said the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, adding that investigations are ongoing and that he will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property, assuring residents that the police will continue to work towards making Bauchi State more secure and habitable.