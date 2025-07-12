Police Foil Bandits’ Operation In Benue, Kill One, Recover AK-47

The Benue State Police Command has announced the successful repelling of an armed bandits’ attack in the Sankera axis of the state, resulting in the death of one suspect and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Udeme Edet, the Command disclosed that it received credible intelligence at about 1:43 a.m. on Friday regarding ongoing banditry activities along the Kendev–Zaki Biam road.

“Upon receiving the information, the Command immediately deployed patrol and tactical teams who laid an ambush for the suspects. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued during which one of the bandits, identified as Awase Ankyunyo, also known as Abi Doka, was fatally wounded,” the statement read.

DSP Edet added that an AK-47 rifle loaded with live ammunition was recovered from the deceased suspect.

The bandit was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital, while others escaped with gunshot wounds in the direction of the Chito axis.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Enemari, commended the operatives for their bravery and swift response. He reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in Benue State.